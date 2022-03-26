J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of IMCB opened at $67.50 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32.

