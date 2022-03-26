J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $66.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

