J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

