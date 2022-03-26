J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,336 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VOOG stock opened at $274.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.61.

