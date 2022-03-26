J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Chevron by 41.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

CVX opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

