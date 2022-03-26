J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 13.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

