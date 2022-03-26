J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.