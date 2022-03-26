J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,116,014 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,116,014 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,698,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

