J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.03 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,747 shares of company stock valued at $73,174,022. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

