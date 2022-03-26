J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,736 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 270.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

JHMM opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.