J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $2.25 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.
DVY stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $121.23.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
