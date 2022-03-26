J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $53.90.

