J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $2.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $53.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.46.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

