J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $3.47 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

