J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.