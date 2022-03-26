J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

