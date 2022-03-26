J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

