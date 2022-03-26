J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 198,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $78.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

