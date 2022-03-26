J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,124 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 1.64% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of TPHD opened at $32.84 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.