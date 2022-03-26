Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $35.18. Approximately 240,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 568,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

