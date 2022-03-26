JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 204.2% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ JAN remained flat at $$3.79 during midday trading on Friday. 44,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,417. JanOne has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the second quarter worth $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the second quarter worth $388,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

