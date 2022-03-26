Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,914.00

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($25.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($25.22). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($25.20), with a volume of 20,817 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,914 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile (LON:JLT)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.