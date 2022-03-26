Jarvis Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $243,652.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $243,652.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00035499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00112173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

