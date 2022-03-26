JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 75.7% in March

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the February 28th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 282.0 days.

JCDXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$22.70 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

