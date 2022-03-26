JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:JOFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 35,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

