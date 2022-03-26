Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,092 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,493,000 after acquiring an additional 403,925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,788,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $66.24 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

