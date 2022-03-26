Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. 4,809,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

