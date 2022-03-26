Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in March

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Journey Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday.

JRNGF opened at $4.55 on Friday. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

