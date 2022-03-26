JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.92. Approximately 94 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.08% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

