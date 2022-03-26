JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
JTEKY opened at $22.44 on Friday. JTEKT has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.
JTEKT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JTEKT (JTEKY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.