JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

JTEKY opened at $22.44 on Friday. JTEKT has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system and solenoid valves.

