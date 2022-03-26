Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.20

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $19.24. Jumbo shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

About Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

