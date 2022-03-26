Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 237.8% in March

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $$32.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

