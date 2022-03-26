Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 237.8% in March

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $$32.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $32.60.
