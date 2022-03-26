Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Down 64.2% in March

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the February 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $1.49 on Friday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

