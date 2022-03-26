Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.64). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.38) to ($6.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.14. 167,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,582. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $1,010,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

