Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

