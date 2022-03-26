Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $5.62

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00192565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.64 or 0.00424342 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

