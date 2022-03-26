Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 79.4% in March

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ KZIA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

