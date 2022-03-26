Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 79.4% in March

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ KZIA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
About Kazia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
