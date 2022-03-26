Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.31 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $591.55 or 0.01328360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $118.31 million and $427.79 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00035605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.