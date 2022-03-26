Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico Sells 9,833 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36.

Douglas Jeffery Errico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.89. The company had a trading volume of 378,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.99. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$7.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.68.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

