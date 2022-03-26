Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 410.9% in March

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 410.9% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. Kering has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $93.44.

Get Kering alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

PPRUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.