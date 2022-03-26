Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 410.9% in March

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 410.9% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. Kering has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $93.44.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
