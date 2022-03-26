Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading Down 1.8%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.94. 7,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 3,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)
