Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 19,487 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,997 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $13,584,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 735,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 448,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.78. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

