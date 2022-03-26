Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Several equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.