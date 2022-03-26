Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $160.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average is $177.50. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

