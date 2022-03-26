Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

