Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

