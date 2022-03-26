Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 25,489 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,489 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,245. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.