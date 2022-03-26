Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 37,660 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

NYSE:LAC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 3,592,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 64.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.