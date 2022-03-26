Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 111,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Dynamics Special Purpose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000.

NASDAQ:DYNS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 19,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

