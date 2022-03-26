Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542,248 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,055 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Kinross Gold worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 91,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 847.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

